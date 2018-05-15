KADEX 2018 participants to gather at military-technical coop forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Advanced Def Tech International Conference will be held from May 23 to 24, 2018, in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The conference will be one of the major events of KADEX 2018, the 5th International Exhibition of Weapons Systems and Military Equipment, that will take place in the capital from 23rd to 26th May 2018, according to the press service of the Ministry of the Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Representatives of military industrial companies, research institutes, and design organizations from Kazakhstan, Russia, China, Turkey, and Belarus will discuss topical issues of the military-technical cooperation strategy, the mechanisms for military industrial sector modernization, the introduction of advanced technologies.

The Conference is organized by the Kazakh Ministry of the Defense and Aerospace Industry and Kazakhstan Engineering National Company. The organizers plan to hold four panel sessions on the first day. The largest defense companies will present their projects on the modernization of Soviet armored vehicles and multiple rocket launcher systems, modern developments in manufacturing armored wheeled vehicles and UAVs.

On the second day of the Conference, a plenary session with the participation of the Kazakh Minister of the Defense and Aerospace Industry will cover topical issues of the development of the military-industrial complex, the press service says.

Advanced Def Tech Conference is expected to ensure signing of the Final Resolution on the main areas of military-technical cooperation between the countries of the region.