KADEX 2018 to showcase Kazakh and global space research achievements

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana will play a host to the V International Weapons Systems and Military Equipment Exhibition "KADEX-2018" scheduled to take place from May 23 to 26, 2018.

It is organized by the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Visitors and participants of the exhibition will see the latest achievements and perspective scientific developments of the enterprises of the defense-industrial complex and space technologies. A special emphasis on the exhibition will be made on the development of electronic systems, communication systems and weapons control, the ministry's press service said.



Plenary sessions, conferences, roundtables will let those gathered to share opinions on pressing defense and security issues, development of the global space sciences and discuss problems of enhancing cybersecurity at the present time.



Cyber and Digital Security and Advanced Def Tech conferences are expected to become the key dialogue platforms to debate pressing issues of defense industry, military and technical cooperation, space activities and information security.



