    21:08, 20 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Kairat Abdrakhmanov invites Sergey Lavrov to Astana

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov invited his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to pay a visit to Astana in October this year, Kazinform correspondent reports from Moscow.

    "I invited my counterpart Sergey Viktorovich to make a return visit to Astana in October this year", Mr Abdrakhmanov said in the course of the press conference following the meeting in Moscow.

    "I received an invitation to pay a visit to Astana. I am pleased to accept it, and I thank my counterpart", added Sergey Lavrov.

     

