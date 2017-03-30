Kairat Abdrakhmanov: Kazakhstan is open to wide-ranging cooperation with France and neighbours in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 28-29, 2017, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, Kairat Abdrakhmanov, paid a working visit to Paris at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, Jean-Marc Ayrault, MFA's press service reports.

The key event of the visit was a joint meeting of the Foreign Ministers of France, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the French Republic and Central Asian countries.

Speaking at the event, Mr Abdrakhmanov noted that today Central Asia is a dynamically developing region of the world. "We are aiming to make Kazakhstan an example of economic growth and stability in the region and are open to wide-ranging cooperation with our friends from France and our neighbours in the region," said the Minister.

He drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan adheres to the principle of equality and mutually beneficial cooperation in the relations between Central Asian states. "We are pleased with the recent positive trends in the development of our region. And this proves once again that there are no intractable problems in the relations between the countries of Central Asia," Mr Abdrakhmanov stressed.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed confidence that a regional zone of peace, security, cooperation and development model could be formed and tested in Central Asia on the basis of harmonious combination of interests of all concerned countries. In this context, he noted the important leading role of France in addressing global problems related to countering climate change, ensuring water, food, energy and nuclear security, achieving the sustainable development goals, combating terrorism and protecting cultural heritage.

Mr Abdrakhmanov confirmed the priority status of the High Level Political and Security Dialogue between the European Union and Central Asian countries. He also advocated the idea of creating a new platform for cooperation between Central Asia and the EU on "Economic Development, Investment, Employment and Private Sector Development".

As part of the visit, Mr Abdrakhmanov and Mr Ayrault had a separate bilateral meeting, where they summed up the results of the 25 years of comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and France and outlined concrete steps for further promotion of the Kazakh-French relations.

France was one of the first countries to recognize Kazakhstan's independence and became the first European power to sign the Strategic Partnership Agreement with Kazakhstan. Paris was also the first to respond to Kazakhstan's proposal to hold a summit of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in Astana and supported Astana as the venue for the EXPO 2017 exhibition. Since early 2017, Kazakhstan and France have been actively cooperating in the UN Security Council and providing mutual support to the initiatives of the two countries within the framework of the Council.

The Foreign Ministers exchanged views on pressing international problems, including the situation in Afghanistan, the settlement of the conflict in Syria and the role of the Astana process, threats and challenges of international terrorism and violent extremism.

The sides noted the great importance of France's participation in the upcoming EXPO 2017 exhibition in Astana. Paris intends to demonstrate at the exhibition its latest technologies in the field of green economy and plans to organize approximately 50 cultural events during the event.

French companies are ready to participate in the implementation of the Third Modernization of Kazakhstan, using the entire technological potential of France. Since 2005, the volume of French direct investments in the Kazakh economy has exceeded $13 billion. 135 companies are registered in Kazakhstan, among them the world-famous Alstom, Danone, Vicat, Peugeot, Total, etc. The production of titanium ingots for aviation, locomotives and food products has also been established.

On the same day, Mr Abdrakhmanov held separate meetings with the UNESCO Director General Irina Bokova and the OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria.

At the meeting with Ms Bokova, Mr Abdrakhmanov expressed his appreciation for the joint work with UNESCO on the implementation of the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, announced during the 38th session of the General Conference of this organization in November 2015. He also noted that, given the potential of the city of Almaty as a regional hub for international organizations, including UN agencies, Kazakhstan is ready to provide full support for the establishment in Almaty of the International Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures under the auspices of UNESCO.

The sides reaffirmed the high level of partnership and discussed in detail the joint activities for the inclusion of various cultural and natural heritage sites in the international registers of UNESCO. Ms Bokova also said that she intends to visit Kazakhstan in September.

In the course of the meeting with Mr Gurria, the Minister and the Secretary General considered the issues of improving the institutional environment and economic growth in Kazakhstan in accordance with the best experience of the OECD countries. They also discussed extending the Country Programme of Cooperation to 2018, the country's status in OECD committees and the pilot projects of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan, within the framework of Kazakhstan's official development assistance system.

The head of the OECD said that the members of the organization are impressed by the progress Kazakhstan has made in implementing OECD's recommendations. He expressed his special gratitude to President Nazarbayev for the fact that the OECD experience and standards are taken into account in the formation of national economic policies. Mr Gurria gave Mr Abdrakhmanov several reports and studies with recommendations on further effective promotion of economic reforms in the country.

The sides confirmed their readiness to continue active engagement in all areas of cooperation.

During the meetings held in Paris, the Kazakh Foreign Minister explained in detail the main provisions of "The Third Modernization: Global Competitiveness", proposed by President Nazarbayev, and spoke about the process of introducing economic reforms, including the work of the Governmental Commission for Modernization, chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Separately, in conversations with French partners, Mr Abdrakhmanov paid attention to the issues of political modernization and amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan, aimed at further democratization of the society.