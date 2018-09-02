Kairat Abdrakhmanov participates in Turkic Council foreign ministers' meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov has participated in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, the press service of the Kazakh MFA said.

The meeting takes place in the lead-up to the 6th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to be hosted by Cholpon-Ata on September 3.

The annual ministerial meetings are held to discuss the substantive and organizational issues for the preparation of meetings and decisions of the heads of state of the Turkic Council. At the meeting, the ministers agreed on the draft agendas and final documents expected to be signed at the meeting of the Council of Heads of State.

As a result of the meeting in Bishkek, the foreign ministers signed a number of agreements and documents of the Turkic Academy and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation established in 2012 at the initiative of the presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan. These documents regulate the organizational and financial activities of the new Turkic institutions and will facilitate their further fruitful activities for the benefit of the states and peoples of the Turkic world.

In addition, the Foreign Ministers of the Turkic Council made a decision to grant the Turkic Academy observer status to Hungary.

The Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States was established at the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2009 in Nakhichevan, Azerbaijan. Presently, the Council includes four member states: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey. The Secretariat of the Turkic Council is based in Istanbul, Turkey.