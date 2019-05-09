Kairat Abdrakhmanov presents credentials to King of Sweden

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Ambassador Kairat Abdrakhmanov has presented credentials to the King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

After the ceremony held at the Kungliga Slottet (Royal Palace), the Kazakh Diplomat informed the King of Sweden of the modern political stage of Kazakhstan's development in light of change of the country's leadership. He told about the role and merits of the First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in formation and strengthening the country's independence, ensuring stability in society, continuity of foreign and domestic policies of Kazakhstan.



The King of Sweden showed interest in transfer and development of the capital of Kazakhstan. He wished success to Kazakhstan and expressed confidence in expansion of further cooperation between the two countries.



The sides discussed important international initiatives of Nursultan Nazarbayev aimed at rehabilitation of trust and strengthening the political and economic dialogue at the global and regional levels. The parties expressed mutual interest in deepening bilateral relations, mutual trade and attraction of investments.Joint promotion of sustainable development issues, green economy and environmental protection is one of the promising areas for collaboration, they noted.



Kazakhstan's Embassy in Sweden was opened in 2013. Swedish Embassy in Nur-Sultan was opened in 2010.