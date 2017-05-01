Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Rex Tillerson meet in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Minister Abdrakhmanov met with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on April 28 in New York, the MFA press service reports.

"Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of a multifaceted strategic partnership with the United States and intends to work closely with the new Administration," Abdrakhmanov said, opening the meeting.

In turn, Tillerson particularly emphasized the historic decision of President Nazarbayev to abandon the world's fourth largest nuclear arsenal as a wise choice towards the development of friendly relations with the international community, political and economic stability, and attracting foreign investment.

The sides discussed the practical implementation of the Kazakh-American strategic partnership, in particular, the ways of expanding trade and economic cooperation, determined earlier in a telephone conversation between Nursultan Nazarbayev and Donald Trump.

They also discussed the participation of the United States in EXPO-2017 in Astana and exchanged views on topical issues of international agenda, including the situation in Syria, Afghanistan, and on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the Iran's nuclear program.

Minister Abdrakhmanov stated Kazakhstan's readiness to continue to facilitate in solving topical issues of global and regional security.

As for the Astana process, the Kazakh side has highly recommended the US representatives to continue its support of this track of intra-Syria settlement related to the ceasefire regime and actively participate as an observer.

The head of Kazakh Foreign Ministry informed Mr. Tillerson about the opening of the IAEA Low Enriched Uranium Bank in Kazakhstan on August 29 and invited the American side to take part in the official ceremony given its contribution together with the Nuclear Threat Initiative to the creation LEUB.

At the end of the meeting, Rex Tillerson conveyed best wishes to President Nazarbayev, noting their long-standing friendly and fruitful relations.