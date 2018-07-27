Kairat beat AZ Alkmaar at home

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - FC Kairat won over the Dutch football club of AZ Alkmaar in a match of the Europa League second qualifying round held in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh club led by a goal to nil already in the first half. The match was crowned with the 2-0 victory of the host team.

The second leg will take place on the night of 2nd to 3rd August in Alkmaar, Netherlands. If the team from Almaty makes it into the third qualifying round, they will face SK Sigma Olomouc of the Czech Republic.

It is to be recalled that in the first round, FC Kairat had no obstacles in winning the matches against Andorra's UE Engordany: 0-3 away and 7-1 at home.