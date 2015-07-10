Kairat beats Crvena Zvezda to reach 2nd round of Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty FC "Kairat" in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the Europa League has defeated "Crvena Zvezda" (Red Star) of Belgrade with a score of 2: 1, according to sports.kz.

Kairat players Bauyrzhan Islamkhan and Islambek Kuat made goals at 29th and 47th minutes respectively. Crvena Zvezda responded with one goal by Vukan Savićević. Recall that the first game between the teams ended with Kairat's victory, 2: 0. Following two matches Kairat has reached the second round of the Europa League. The first match of the second qualifying round of the Europa League will take place on 16 July.