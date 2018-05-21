Kairat Boranbayev partakes in UEFA Foundation Awards ceremony

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kairat Boranbayev took part in the UEFA Foundation for Children awards ceremony, SPORTINFORM cites the official website of UEFA.

Awards go to 20 European organizations supporting disadvantaged children.

Vice President of the UEFA Fair Play and Social Responsibility Committee Kairat Boranbayev attended the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the UEFA Foundation for Children held May 16 in Lyon at the offices of Sport dans la Ville - an organisation that uses sport to help young people to integrate into society - under the stewardship of its chairman, Aleksander Čeferin.

The Board of Trustees decided to divide the total amount of funding available - €1m - equally between the remaining nominees, with the 20 organisations in the countries below each receiving a €50,000 grant: Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Israel, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Macedonia, Poland, Ireland, Romania, Sweden, and Switzerland.

