EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 29 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kairat FC captain Bauyrzhan Islamkhan got married (PHOTOS)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Captain of Almaty's Kairat FC and member of the national team Bauyrzhan Islamkhan got married to his girlfriend Erkezhan Talgatbekova, Sports.kz informs.

    Earlier it was reported, that the players of Kairat congratulated their leader on marriage. “Wedding is an exciting and a sacramental moment, the moment of birth of a new family! Kairat FC congratulates Bauyrzhan Islamkhan and his spouse Erkezhan on this important day in their life!”

    The footballer’s bride actively shares the photos of their wedding party in social networks.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!