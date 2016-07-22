Kairat FC lost three spots in UEFA club rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Almaty Kairat FC lost three spots in the UEFA club rankings after yesterday's loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv FC within the qualification for the UEFA Europa League. The match ended in favour of Maccabi 2:1, Sports.kz informs.

The Almaty team led by Kakhaber Tskhadadze was at the 229th place prior to the loss, and after the loss the team dropped the 232nd place with 5.25 points.

Real Madrid FC is a leader with 144.428 points.