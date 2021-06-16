Kairat Kelimbetov reports to President on national projects development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received head of the Strategic Planning and Reforms Agency Kairat Kelimbetov, the Akorda press service reports.

Kelimbetov reported on the development of national projects in healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, sustainable economic growth, regional development, innovation and science development, agro-industrial sector.

The President noted that national projects should become tools of changes with definable benchmarks improving people’s living standards. During the meeting debated was an agenda of the forthcoming meeting of the Higher Council for Reforms slated for next month.

Kairat Kelimbetov briefed on the activities of the Astana International Financial Centre, development of financial technologies and innovations, attraction of portfolio and direct investments.

Following the meeting the President set certain tasks.