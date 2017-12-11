EN
    17:17, 11 December 2017

    Kairat Kozhamzharov becomes Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Senate of the Kazakh Parliament supported Kairat Kozhamzharov as a candidate for the post of the Prosecutor General nominated by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Akorda says on Twitter .

    52-year-old Kairat Kozhamzharov served in the prosecutor's office, customs, financial police.

    Over the years, he worked as Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Combating Economic and Corruption Crimes, Governor of Akmola region, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service and Anti-Corruption, Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of the Ministry of Civil Service Affairs.

    On 13th September 2016, Kairat Kozhamzharov was appointed Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-Corruption.

     

