    18:50, 11 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Kairat Mami appointed Chairman of Kazakh Constitutional Council

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed Kairat Mami as the Chairman of the Constitutional Council, Akorda says on Twitter.

    Kairat Mami was born on May 9, 1954.

    He worked as a Chairman of the Guryev (Atyrau) regional court, Alma-Ata city court. From 1990 to 1995, he was a member of the Supreme Court of Kazakh SSR. In 1995, he headed the Penal Chamber of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Over the years, he held posts of a Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President, Chairman of the Kazakh Supreme Court, General Prosecutor of the country, and Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament. Before the current appointment, he had served as Head of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

     

