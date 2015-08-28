Kairat Mami: Kazakhstan stands for close coop with Egyptian judicial structures

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami has met today with Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme Constitutional Court of the Arab Republic of Egypt Adel Omar Sherif.

The meeting took place within the International Conference on "Constitution: Unity of People, Stability, Prosperity" held in Astana. "Kazakhstan stands for close cooperation between the court structures of our countries. We have a positive experience of interaction. We had exchange of visits following which in 2007 we signed a protocol of cooperation with the Supreme Constitutional Court of the Arab Republic of Egypt," K.Mami said. As he noted, in 2015 the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has initiated the implementation of the Five Institutional Reforms. One of this program's goals is to ensure supremacy of statue law providing for deep reform of the country's court system. In particular, it is planned to shift to the three tiered system of courts, establish a specialized board for investment affairs at the Supreme Court as well as to create an international advisory council. Besides, an international arbitrage centre AIFC will be opened in Astana. The authorities of investigating judge are extended too. Particular attention was given to the measures on implementation of new information technologies in the courts' work. Following the meeting the parties agreed on extension of further cooperation regarding the activity of both countries' courts.