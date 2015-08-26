Kairat Mami met with Attorney General of India

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami met with Prosecutor General of India Mukul Rohatgi in Astana today, the press service of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan informs.

The Chairman of the Supreme Court noted the importance of the meeting in terms of establishment of the relations between legal spheres of both countries. He also stressed the fact that the Kazakh-Indian relations were developing in the atmosphere of mutual understanding and trust.

K. Mami informed the guest about the reforms of the legislation system of Kazakhstan and about the initiated by N. Nazarbayev National Plan "100 specific steps". The sides also discussed the issue of the Astana International Financial Center, expansion of the authorities of investigating judges and the spheres of application of trial jury.

K. Mami told about the specifics of the work of the legislation system of Kazakhstan and about the taken measures on introduction of new information technologies into the work of the courts.

Upon completion of the meting the interlocutors expressed their hope for future development of cooperation between the countries in the sphere of the activities of courts of both countries.