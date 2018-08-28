Kairat Mami shares memories of how Kazakhstan's Constitution was adopted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami recalled how the country's fundamental document was adopted, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Constitution is the foundation for statehood, the rule of law, stability, and prosperity. Establishing the Constitution's supreme legal force ensures the balance between the interests of an individual, the society, and the state. Thus, universal justice is achieved," Kairat Mami said at the international conference dedicated to Constitution Day.

Then he recollected how the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted.

"At the dawn of independence, Kazakhstan also faced the critical challenge of deciding on the constitutional model. The fate of the young state depended on it. Amid the impending economic collapse and a large-scale crisis, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward the initiative to adopt a new Constitution of the country. In that difficult period, millions of Kazakhstanis got united over that idea and were actively involved in drafting the Constitution. The current Constitution was adopted by a nationwide referendum on August 30, 1995, when more than 7 million citizens, which is 89% of the voters, supported it," Kairat Mami underlined.

Over the years, he said, the Constitution of Kazakhstan has proved effective and ensured peace and harmony in the Kazakh society.

The award ceremony for the best lawyer contest winners was also held as part of the Conference.

The leaders of the government authorities, representatives of credible international organizations, constitutional control authorities, and more than 20 well-known international scholars and legal experts are participating in the Conference.