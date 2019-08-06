EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:54, 06 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Kairat Mami supports #Abai175 challenge

    BURABAI. KAZINFORM On August 6 chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Kairat Mami participated in the plenary session of the III international forum of young scientists themed Burabay Forum: International cooperation of Kazakhstan, the council’s press service informs.

    Addressing those gathered, Mami noted that the international forum of young scientists became a good tradition. It turned out to be a reputable discussion platform to debate pressing issues in the sphere of science, education and innovations. It is of great importance this year for it is organized under the Youth Year of Kazakhstan.

    Taking the floor Mami joined the poetry challenge dated to the 175th anniversary of Abai reciting his words.

    As earlier reported, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart joined the #Abai175 challenge launched by 9-year-old Lailim Shyraq.

