Kairat Satzhanov: Coaching national boxing team is great responsibility

“Currently, there are a number of problems in Kazakhstani boxing. We’ve realized it based on the results of the Paris Olympics. The main reasons for this are incorrect training plans and lack of training camps with teams. We have mapped out plans for the future. It is necessary to pay equal attention to juniors, youth and the national team. Then we need to raise the importance of competitions held in Kazakhstan, they must be held fairly and honestly, and conform to a unified system,” Satzhanov said.