ASTANA. KAZINFORM 28-year-old Chilean midfielder Gerson Elías Acevedo has signed a contract with Almaty's Kairat FC.

Earlier, Acevedo was a player of Colo-Colo, Union Española, Puerto-Montt and Antofagasta as well as Russian Ural (Yekaterinburg) and Mordovia (Saran).

According to Transfermarkt.de, transfer fee makes 3 mln euros, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.