Kairat Umarov appointed Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UN

Kairat Umarov has been appointed the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"By a decree of the Head of State, Kairat Umarov is appointed the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations. He is relieved of his previous position," Akorda press service says.

By another decree of the Head of State, Akan Rakhmetullin has been relieved of the duties of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations.

Born on January 12, 1963 in Almaty, Kairat Umarov is a graduate of Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages.

He began his career as a lecturer at the Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages.

In different years, he worked as a research fellow at the Institute of History, Ethnography and Archeology of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan and Chief Editor of the Translation Department at the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

From 1992 to 1994, Kairat Umarov served as Second Secretary, First Secretary, Head of America Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 1994 to 1996, he was First Secretary, Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the U.S.

From 1996 to 1998, he held the post of the Head of Division, Deputy Director of the European States Department of the Kazakh MFA.

In 1998-2003 , he was Minister-Counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the U.S.

In 2004, he served as Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh MFA, Chief Inspector of the Foreign Policy Center of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

From 2004 to 2009, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India, and Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (2008-2009).

From 2009 to 2013, he was Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2013 to 2017, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the U.S.

From 2017 to 2020, he was the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN.

From 2020 to 2022, he was Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Austria and Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Slovenia.

Since October 2022, he held the post of the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He is married with four children.