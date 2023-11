ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the final match for the Super Cup of Kazakhstan, Almaty's Kairat defeated FC Astana 2-0, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Cesar Arso (77) and Islambek Kuat (90) scored for the Almaty club.

Note that Kairat won the Super Cup for the second time. In 2016 Kairat also played against Astana and won in a penalty shootout 5-4.