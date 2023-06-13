Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kairbek Suleimenov was reelected unanimously to the post of the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund, Kazinform cites the press service of the Fund.

Kairbek Suleimenov was reelected as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund by open voting at the Board’s meeting on June 12.

Suleimenov is a prominent statesman and public figure, people’s hero, Council on Protection of Rights of Entrepreneurs and Anti-Corruption of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Joined the Fund’s Board of Trustees in January 2022 as a member, and was elected its Chairman in June 2022.