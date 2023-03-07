EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:39, 07 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kaisar Sultanbayev appointed as Chairman of Administrative Police Committee of Kazakh Interior Ministry

    None
    Photo: polisia.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kaisar Sultanbayev has been named the Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee of the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz.

    Kaisar Sultanbayev, who had been the acting Chairman of the Administrative Police Committee since September last year, has great experience working in different high-level posts.

    While introducing the new Chairman, Kazakh Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov stressed the importance of ensuring public security in partnership with the society, transitioning to a human-centric model of the work of the police, as well as introducing service approaches to policing activities.


    Tags:
    Police Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!