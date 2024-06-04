Kaiyrzhan Kozhayev appointed as Chairman of Board of JSC NC “Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary”

By the decision of the Board of Directors of JSC “National Company” “Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary” Kaiyrzhan Kozhayev has become the Chairman of the Board of the company, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Mr. Kozhayev was born on June 22, 1981 in the Karaganda region. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Automobiles and Automobile Economy from O.A. Baikonurov Zhezkazgan University (1997-2002) and a Master's degree in Aircraft Testing from the Moscow Aviation Institute (2002-2008). He also holds a Master's degree in Space Engineering from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor (2021-2022).

He has a long history of professional experience in the space industry of Kazakhstan. For the past five years, he has served as the General Director and Chairman of the Board of Ghalam LLP. He has extensive experience in project management, creation of testing and production areas for aircraft, and development of launch complexes. He also holds a diploma of advanced training programs at foreign universities in this field.