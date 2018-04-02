Kaká promises to propel AFC Kairat to Europe's top

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The new head coach of Kairat futsal club, Ricardo Silva, told about new tasks and the way he intends to strengthen the team, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Before Kazakhstan's Kairat, 41-year-old Ricardo Silva, better known as Kaká, coached the national team of Azerbaijan and Gazprom-Yugra futsal club of Russia. With the latter club, he won the UEFA Futsal Cup, the Russian Cup, and became the champion of Russia. During a press briefing in Almaty, the new coach promised to propel the Kazakh club to the top of Europe.

According to Kaká, the top priority is to reinforce the team with star players.

"We are negotiating with players. The main thing now is to understand what the concept of the team will be. Kairat must win in all tournaments: the UEFA Cup, the Eremenko Cup, and other competitions," the coach said.

The Brazilian coach signed a contract with AFC Kairat for two seasons. Ricardo Silva also said he is participating in negotiations about managing the national futsal team.



Earlier, Kairat futsal club was headed by his compatriot, Cacau. He has led the team since February 2013. Under his leadership, the Kazakhstan national team made history by reaching UEFA Futsal Euro semifinals twice. Moreover, managing AFC Kairat, the previous coach became a two-time winner of the UEFA Cup.