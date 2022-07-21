Kambar-Ata-1 Hydro Power Plant to help strengthen CA energy security - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on his Central Asian colleagues to step up cooperation within the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the 4th Consultative Meeting of the Central Asian Heads of State, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the implementation of joint hydro power projects for the purpose of the mutually beneficial use of water resources of trans-border rivers. In this context, according to the Kazakh leader, the project of Kambar-Ata-1 Hydro Power Plant’s construction has been debated a lot.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is confident that the hydro power plant will help strengthen energy security of the Central Asian region.

He continued by urging his Central Asian counterpart to step up cooperation within the framework of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea.

On July 20, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other Central Asian leaders convened in the Kyrgyz city of Cholpon-Ata for the 4th Consultative Meeting.

Photo: t.me/bort_01