    08:02, 10 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kamila Asilova wins Miss Almaty 2016 beauty pageant

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - "Miss Almaty-2016. Beauty of the Millennium" beauty pageant was held at the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall in Almaty city.

    The event was organized within the framework of the celebrations of the 1000th anniversary of Almaty city.

    Kamila Assilova took home the Miss Almaty-2016 crown. The 17-year-old Kamila plans to study Drama at a university and open a professional dance studio in the future.
    Aidana Aliyeva was the first runner-up at the beauty pageant. Laura Ismailova and Adema Almaz were the second and the third runners-up respectively.

    Adema Nurgali claimed the title of Miss Superstar. Adema Almaz also won in Miss Congeniality nomination. Valentina Cherkashina was the winner in the People's Choice nomination, whereas Vladislava Lizova won in Miss Universiada nomination.

