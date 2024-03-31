Kanat Bozumbayev named Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

Former adviser to the Kazakh President Kanat Bozumbayev has been appointed as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to name Bozumbayev as the Deputy Prime Minister after poor response of the Kazakh Government to massive floods that affected several regions of the country.

Born on January 8, 1969, Bozumbayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management.

Throughout his professional career he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, including KazTransGas, KEGOC, Air Astana, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, and KazMunayGas.

He also served as the akim of Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions.

He was Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Assistant to the Kazakh President.

Between 2021 and 2022 he was akim (governor) of Almaty region.