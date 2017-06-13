Kanat Bozumbayev pays tribute to Azerbaijani counterpart Natig Aliyev

BAKU. KAZINFORM Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev visited the Alley of Honor in Baku where he laid flowers at the grave of the late Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Сommander of the Shohrat Order, Honored Engineer Natig Aliyev, Kazinform correspondent reports from Baku.

During a meeting with the Chief of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Artur Rasizade, Minister Bozumbaev handed a personal letter of condolences on behalf of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev. President Nazarbayev especially notes Natig Aliyev's invaluable contribution to the Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation he made as the Minister of Energy and a co-chairman of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the parties discussed the agenda of the forthcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission.

In the evening of the same day, Kanat Bozumbayev took part in the memorial Ehsan dinner.

Several days ago, Minister Natig Aliyev was hospitalized in Turkey with a heart condition. He died on June 9.

Natig Aliyev was born on November 23, 1947, in Baku. By order of the President of Azerbaijan on October 22, 2013, was appointed the Energy Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.