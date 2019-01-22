Kanat Bozumbayev reports to PM on Saryarka gas pipeline construction progress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the Government meeting chaired by Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev today, Minister of Energy Kanat Bozumbayev reported on the current situation on the construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline as part of the implementation of the President's Five Social Initiatives, primeminister.kz informs.

Recall, Saryarka gas pipeline construction project is aimed at ensuring the country's energy security, reliable and uninterrupted gas supply to the central and northern regions, as well as improving the environmental situation in general.



Socio-economic effect:



• phased provision of gas to 171 settlements along the route of the first stage of the gas pipeline;

• development of infrastructure along the main gas pipeline route;

• creation of more than 1,690 jobs during the construction period, and about 200 jobs for the operation period;

• improvement of the ecological condition of the city of Astana and other localities along the main gas pipeline route.



According to the Ministry of Energy, on Nov. 19, 2018, JSC AstanaGaz KMG and JSC KazStroyService OGCC signed an agreement on the construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline. According to the schedule, construction is planned to be carried out simultaneously by five linear flows.



Thus, the completion of the construction of the linear part of the gas pipeline with the installation and hydrotesting of the pipeline is scheduled for the late 2019.



The mobilization of equipment and personnel of the contractor will begin in late January 2019. Preparation of the route will start from February 27.



At the same time, the delivery of the first batch of linear pipe is scheduled for the beginning of March with the completion in August 2019. Welding works of linear pipes will begin March 21, 2019.



As for gas distribution networks, according to Bozumbayev, at present the akimats of Astana, Akmola and Karaganda regions are at the stage of completing design and estimate documentation for the construction of the first phases of gas distribution networks.



According to the akimats, expert review on the design and estimate documentation will be ready in Q1 2019.



After then, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Finance together with stakeholders and organizations will work on financing of the construction of gas distribution networks in settlements along the Saryarka gas pipeline.



Bozumbayev says this work is under constant control.