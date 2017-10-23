Kanat Islam climbs to 11th in BoxRec rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh professional boxer Kanat Islam (25-0, 20 KOs) has climbed two lines up in the BoxRec.com's rankings without even entering the ring, Sports.kz reports.

Islam moved from 13th place in the welterweight rankings to 11th due to German Jack Culcay (22-3, 11 KOs) losing seven positions after losing to Polish boxer Maciej Sulęcki (26-0, 10 KOs).

Islam last entered the ring on September 9 in Astana. Then the 'Qazaq' TKO'd Canadian Brandon Cook (18-1, 11 KOs) in the ninth round.