Kanat Islam defends WBO International champion’s title

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam defeated Namibian Walter Kautondokwa and defended the title of the WBO middleweight champion’s title, Kazinform reports.

The fight was held at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Culture and Sport in Almaty and lasted for 10 rounds. Kanat Islam won by a unanimous decision of judges – 97:92, 97:92, 99:92.

After the fight he thanked President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Mayor of Almaty and all his fans for the support.

This became Islam’s 27th win in his career.