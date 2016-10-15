EN
    13:22, 15 October 2016 | GMT +6

    Kanat Islam held open training ahead of his 1st fight in Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (21-0-0, 18KO) held an open training in one of Almaty shopping malls ahead of his October 29 fight at Almaty Arena.

    Recall that his opponent will be WBA     Fedelatin champion Patrick Allotey from Ghana. The sportsmen will fight also for the WBO Inter-Continental  Champion’s belt.

    This will be my first fight in my home-country and a big responsibility for me. My opponent is very strong. He has had 36 fights 28 of which he won with technical knockouts. I believe in support of my compatriots,” said Islam at the press conference on September 23.

    One more famous Kazakh boxer, young sportsman and participant of the Rio 2016 Games  Zhanibek Alimkhanuly  is going to hold his first professional fight vs. Colombian Milton Núñez  at the oncoming boxing evening too.

    Other well-known boxers – Zhankosh Turarov, Ruslan Myrsatayev, Ali Akhmetov, Aidar Sharibayev and Aidos Yerbossynuly – will join the event to defend the honor of the country.   

     

