Kanat Islam: I want to fight champions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated Kazakh boxer, a 2004 Olympic Bronze medalist Kanat Islam commented on his last victory over Juan De Angel from Columbia, Sports.kz sayd citing Boxingnews24.com.

“I felt well to pass 6 rounds to get the win. My last few opponents didn’t challenge me. My team wanted to test me and everything went on as I planned to do in the ring. I boxed, I used my feet, I moved in and out, I set up my power punches and I was able to finish him off. I hope he’s OK,” says Islam.

According to him, he was pleased to see a lot of fans from Kazakh community there. “That meant a lot to me. I wanted to make sure they got to see everything I can do in the ring. Now I want them to see me win a world title this year. I want big fights. Who are the champions? That is who I want to fight,” he adds.

Recall that Kanat Islam grabbed today his 21st professional win, 18 of which ended with technical KOs.