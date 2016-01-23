ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Well-known Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam weighs in on the potential fight between undefeated middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin and Bahamian professional boxer Tureano Johnson in April, Kazinform has learnt from Inboxing.kz.

"In 2009 I defeated Tureano in Beijing. I think he won't be able to beat Golovkin. He has skills, spirit and personality, but no ambition to win. If Golovkin fights Johnson, he will win 100%," Islam said.

Meanwhile, it looks like the April fight between Golovkin and his №1 IBF mandatory challenger Johnson won't happen. Johnson reportedly sustained serious shoulder injury and needs surgery.