Kanat Islam knocks down Argentinian fighter Javier Francisco Maciel at boxing evening in U.S.

PLANT CITY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (28-1, 22KO) fought against Argentinian Javier Francisco Maciel, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

(34-17, 23KO) nicknamed ‘La Bestia’ at the boxing evening in Plant City, U.S.

The eight-round middleweight bout ended with Kanat Islam’s win as per judges unanimous decision, after Islam knocked down his opponent in the last round.

This became Islam’s 29th win in his professional career, and Javier’s 18th defeat.









Photo: qarmaqshy-tany.kz











