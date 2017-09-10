Kanat Islam KOs Brandon Cook

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kanat Islam took an important step to a world title shot by stopping previously undefeated Canadian Brandon Cook (18-1, 11 KOs) in nine rounds at Saryarka Velodrome in Astana.

Islam was rated #2 by the WBA, #3 by the IBF and #7 by the WBO. Cook, was ranked #5 by the IBF and WBA, and #13 by the WBO. Cook's biggest victory so far is a stoppage of fellow compatriot Steven Butler earlier this year.

At the start of the ninth round, Kanat landed several blows prompting the referee to stop the fight.



Kazakh has improved his record to 25-0, 20 KOs and retained his WBO NABO and WBA Intercontinental light middleweight titles. Cook is now expected to be named WBA mandatory challenger and to acquire a vacant #2 spot in the IBF ranking.













