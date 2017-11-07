Kanat Islam ready to fight Kell Brook

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to WBO NABO and WBA Inter-Continental WBA middleweight champion' PR manager, team Kanat Islam is ready for a fight against Kell Brook, Sports.kz reports.

As previously reported, Islam recently topped WBA middleweight rankings.

Brook is a former rival of another undefeated Kazakh champion Gennady Golovkin. Their fight on September 10, 2016, at the O2 Arena in London ended in an early victory for GGG.