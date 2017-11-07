EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:13, 07 November 2017 | GMT +6

    Kanat Islam ready to fight Kell Brook

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to WBO NABO and WBA Inter-Continental WBA middleweight champion' PR manager, team Kanat Islam is ready for a fight against Kell Brook, Sports.kz reports.

    As previously reported, Islam recently topped WBA middleweight rankings.

    Brook is a former rival of another undefeated Kazakh champion Gennady Golovkin. Their fight on September 10, 2016, at the O2 Arena in London ended in an early victory for GGG.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!