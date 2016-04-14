EN
    14:36, 14 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kanat Islam’s opponent for May 8 fight announced

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The next fight of the Kazakh boxer Kanat Islam is scheduled for May 8 in Miami, the U.S. His opponent has been announced today, Kazinform learnt from Islam's official account in VKontakte.

    According to his Manager Zhuldyz Erik, Islam will fight vs Columbian middleweight fighter Juan De Angel. 28-year-old Juan de Angel has had 22 professional fights (18-3-1), 17Kos. His nickname is La Amenaza.

    In turn, Islam has held 20 fights all of which ended with his victory. 17 of them finished with knockouts. The boxer fights in a super welterweight category and holds the titles of WBA Fedelain and WBA FideCaribe champions. 

