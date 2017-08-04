Kanat Islam, stars of evening of boxing to hold press conference in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kanat Islam, Zhankosh Turarov and Nursultan Zhanaibayev accompanied by manager Nelson Lopez Jr are expected to arrive in Astana today.

The Kazakhstani boxers will spend the rest of the month on the Kazakh soil gearing up for the evening of boxing in early September.



Islam and the company will hold a press conference right at the airport to talk about their future plans.



As a reminder, the evening of boxing organized within the framework of Astana EXPO-2017 will be held at the Saryarka bicycle track on September 9.