EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:19, 14 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Kanat Islam to fight Canelo Alvarez gladly

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam admits he would love to fight WBO junior middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo' Alvarez, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Earlier there were rumors in mass media that Islam may be the possible opponent for the Mexican boxer.

    "My people in Kazakhstan would love to see this fight. My team wants to see it, and I want to be in that fight. If that opportunity comes, I will focus and get the right sparring, and be ready for that opportunity," Islam was quoted as saying by Boxingscene.com.

    But first Islam will have to beat Assis on a card headlined by boxing legend Roy Jones.

    Recall that Kanat Islam defeated Patrick Allotey in Kazakhstan in late October 2016 and earned the WBO Inter-Continental title and retained the WBA Fedlatin Super Welterweight title.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!