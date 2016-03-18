Kanat Islam to hold his next fight May 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam will hold his next fight on May 8 in Miami, Florida, Kazinform learnt from the sportsman's official page in VKontakte. "The name of his opponent will be announced a month prior to the fight," a post reads.

Islam held 20 fights at the professional ring, all of which he won. 17 fights ended with knockouts. The boxer fights in a middleweight category (69 kg) and has the WBA Fedelatin and WBA Fedelatin champion's belts.