TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    07:57, 18 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kanat Islam to hold his next fight May 8

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam will hold his next fight on May 8 in Miami, Florida, Kazinform learnt from the sportsman's official page in VKontakte. "The name of his opponent will be announced a month prior to the fight," a post reads.

    Islam held 20 fights at the professional ring, all of which he won. 17 fights ended with knockouts. The boxer fights in a middleweight category (69 kg) and has the WBA Fedelatin and WBA Fedelatin champion's belts.

    Sport News
