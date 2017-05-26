Kanat Islam to unleash his power vs Norberto Gonzalez - promoters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nelsons Promotions can't wait to see Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (23-0, 19 KOs) step into the ring against Norberto Gonzalez on May 26, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

"Qazaq power will be unleashed tomorrow," the company captioned the photo of Islam's boxing gloves on its Instagram.



WBA 4th ranked and WBO 6th ranked junior middleweight champion Kanat Islam, 32, will vie for WBO/NABO and WBA Intercontinental Junior Middleweight championships against Mexican boxer Gonzalez in Boca Raton, Florida.