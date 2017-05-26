EN
    07:25, 26 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Kanat Islam tops IBF Intercontinental rating

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Kanat Islam (23-0, 19KO) tops the updated IBF Intercontinental rating, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.    

    English sportsman Ahmet Patterson (17-0, 7KO) ranks the second. French Zakaria Attou (25-6-2, 7KO) stands the third in the rating.

    In the IBF main rating Islam was placed the sixth after French Cédric Vitu (46-2, 19КО), Italian Marcello Matano (17-3, 5КО) and American Justin DeLoach (17-1, 9КО). The first and the second positions in the rating remain vacant.

    Islam will hold his next fight vs. Mexican Norberto Gonzalez (23-8, 13КО) in Boca Raton (Florida, the U.S.) on May 26.

    The boxers will fight for WBO NABA and WBA Intercontinental middleweight champion's titles.

     

