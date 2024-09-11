EN
    13:55, 11 September 2024

    Kangaroo born for the first time in 20 years at Shymkent Zoo

    Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo

    An eastern grey kangaroo was born for the first time in 20 years at the Shymkent Zoo, Kazinform News Agency reports.  

    Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo

    Baku and Merci kangaroos were brought to Kazakhstan last summer and welcomed their baby this February. It made its public debut in March popping its head out of the mother’s pouch and looking around.

    Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo

    The name of the kangaroo baby has not been chosen yet.

    Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo
    Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo

    The kangaroo is staying currently most of the time in the mother's pouch.

