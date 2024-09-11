Kangaroo born for the first time in 20 years at Shymkent Zoo

An eastern grey kangaroo was born for the first time in 20 years at the Shymkent Zoo, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo

Baku and Merci kangaroos were brought to Kazakhstan last summer and welcomed their baby this February. It made its public debut in March popping its head out of the mother’s pouch and looking around.

Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo

The name of the kangaroo baby has not been chosen yet.

Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo

Photo credit: Shymkent Zoo

The kangaroo is staying currently most of the time in the mother's pouch.