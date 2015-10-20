Kapchagay launched solar power plant

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In Kapchagay on the territory of "Electroservice" company a gel power plant has been launched, Kazinform refers to "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" newspaper.

This is the first photovoltaic system in the town. It is worth noting that a part of the production capacity of the company will operate with free, and most importantly, clean solar power. The pilot project was implemented jointly with South Korean manufacturers of solar panels. According to Vitaly Milevsky, head of "Electroservice", the company's mission is to prove the effectiveness of such systems in practice and, thereby, contribute to the introduction of alternative energy sources in Kazakhstan. The batteries' life is quarter of a century. Moreover, the batteries' replacement does not require skilled workers.