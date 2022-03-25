Kapshagai city renamed as Dinmukhammed Kunayev

ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM The city of Kapshagai was officially renamed as Dinmukhammed Kunayev, Kazinform reports.

On March 24 the head of the city internal policy department, Bibigul Shaikenova, reported on renaming the city of Kapshagai to Dinmukhammed Kunayev a t the standing commission of the Kapshagai city maslikhat held by Kairat Akhmettayev.

As a result of voting the decision on renaming the city of Kapshagai to Dinmukhammed Kunayev was unanimously taken.