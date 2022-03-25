EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:05, 25 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kapshagai city renamed as Dinmukhammed Kunayev

    None
    None
    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM The city of Kapshagai was officially renamed as Dinmukhammed Kunayev, Kazinform reports.

    On March 24 the head of the city internal policy department, Bibigul Shaikenova, reported on renaming the city of Kapshagai to Dinmukhammed Kunayev a t the standing commission of the Kapshagai city maslikhat held by Kairat Akhmettayev.

    As a result of voting the decision on renaming the city of Kapshagai to Dinmukhammed Kunayev was unanimously taken.

    Tags:
    Almaty region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!