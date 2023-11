ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Uzakbai Karabalin has been appointed deputy chairman of KAZENERGY, reported the press service of the association.

According to the order, dated 1 March 2016, signed by the Chairman of Kazakhstan Association of Oil-Gas and Energy Sector "KAZENERGY" Timur Kulibayev, Uzakbai Karabalin was appointed deputy chairman of the Association.